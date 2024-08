Grocery Retailer Annabella Completes Second Retail Park in Valcea County, in EUR5M Investment

Grocery Retailer Annabella Completes Second Retail Park in Valcea County, in EUR5M Investment. Local entrepreneur family Mutu, which owns food retailer Annabella and can producer Raureni, has invested EUR5 million in the group’s second retail park, located in Ramnicu Valcea. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]