One United Properties Gets Greenlight for One Technology District Developed for Infineon Technologies Offices, in EUR57M Contract



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has obtained the building permit for One Technology District, a project that will host the largest semiconductor R&D centre in the Southeast Europe, operated (...)