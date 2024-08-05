Sweden’s OX2 Sells Romania 99 MW Wind Project to Nala Renewables for EUR214M

Sweden’s OX2 Sells Romania 99 MW Wind Project to Nala Renewables for EUR214M. Swedish group OX2, one of the newly entrants on the local green energy market, has sealed its first sale agreement for a 99.2 MW onshore wind project of Romania to Nala Renewables, a joint venture between Trafigura Group, one of the world’s biggest independent commodity traders, and investment (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]