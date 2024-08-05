OnePlus: Romania Smartphone Market Rises by 5-6% By Value in H1/2024, Stalls at 1.5 Sold Units

In the first half of this year, around 1.5 million smartphones were sold in Romania, flat from the year-earlier period, with the market growing only by value, by around 5-6%, in line with estimates by the local representatives of Chinese mobile phone and gadget brand OnePlus. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]