Karan Khurana takes over as CEO of Metro Romania

Karan Khurana takes over as CEO of Metro Romania. Karan Khurana has been appointed CEO of Metro Romania, starting his mandate in August of this year. Khurana, who has been working in international retail for more than 25 years, succeeds Adrian Ariciu, who has been promoted to Executive VP for Eastern Europe of Metro AG. Khurana joined the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]