INVL Renewable Energy Fund gets EUR 24.4 million to build solar power plant in Romania

INVL Renewable Energy Fund gets EUR 24.4 million to build solar power plant in Romania. INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, INVL Asset Management's fund investing in renewable energy projects, will receive EUR 24.4 million in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Eiffel Investment Group to build a 60 MW solar power plant in Romania. The EBRD and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]