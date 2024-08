OX2 sells 99 MW wind farm in Romania in EUR 214 million deal

OX2 sells 99 MW wind farm in Romania in EUR 214 million deal. Swedish company OX2 has closed an agreement to sell a 99.2 MW onshore wind project in Romania to Nala Renewables, a joint venture between independent commodity trading companyTrafigura and IFM Net Zero Infrastructure Fund. The agreement includes the construction of the wind farm, and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]