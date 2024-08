How to Web Media SRL Reports RON2M Turnover For 2023, Down 9% YoY

How to Web Media SRL Reports RON2M Turnover For 2023, Down 9% YoY. How to Web Media SRL, the company organizing the How to Web tech conference, had a turnover of RON1.98 million in 2023, down 9% from 2022, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]