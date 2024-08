Restoration works of Constan?a Casino set for completion in November

Restoration works of Constan?a Casino set for completion in November. Romania’s National Investment Company has set a new deadline for the completion and reception of the restoration works of the Constan?a Casino – November 2024. The current stage of the work is 85% complete. The restoration work on the Constan?a Casino began in 2020 and has been extended due (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]