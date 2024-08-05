Bucharest authorities to consolidate several buildings with EUR 153 mln loan

Bucharest authorities to consolidate several buildings with EUR 153 mln loan. Bucharest’s Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings with Seismic Risk will contract a loan of EUR 153 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank to consolidate 17 buildings in the city. Among the buildings to undergo consolidation works are cultural landmarks such (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]