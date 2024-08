CITR: Over 3,600 Companies In Romania Went Insolvent In H1/2024, Nearly 6% More YoY



More than 3,600 companies went insolvent in the first half of 2024, which translates into a 5.8% increase compared to the first six months of 2023 when a total of 3,401 company insolvencies were recorded, as per an analysis by insolvency specialist CITR.