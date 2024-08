Universum Events SRL Ends 2023 With RON28M Turnover, Up 39% YoY

Universum Events SRL, the company organizing tech events such as Bucharest Technology Week and GoTech World, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON27.7 million, up 39% versus 2022, as per finance ministry data.