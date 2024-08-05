Western Romania: Transilvania International Film Festival holds first edition in Timi?oara

Western Romania: Transilvania International Film Festival holds first edition in Timi?oara. After 13 years of bringing Romanian and international premiere films to Timi?oara, the TIFF Caravan event has evolved into a full-fledged festival, turning into the first edition of TIFF Timi?oara. The four-day festival, from September 5-8, promises premiere films, the most popular movies (...)