Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025. The most renowned non-sporting competition in the European automotive industry, Car of the Year, has announced the list of eligible cars for the 2025 edition. Among the contenders is the Dacia Duster, a SUV produced in Romania. The winner of the competition will be announced next year. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]