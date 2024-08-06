Endava partners with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise throughout organisation
Aug 6, 2024
Endava partners with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise throughout organisation.
Endava (NYSE ‘DAVA’), a global provider of digital transformation, agile development, and intelligent automation services, announces a strategic deal with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise licenses to all of its 11,000+ global employees. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]