Central Romania: Rooftop of Sighi?oara’s famous Clock Tower to be replaced

Central Romania: Rooftop of Sighi?oara’s famous Clock Tower to be replaced. The rooftop of the Clock Tower at the entrance to the Sighi?oara Medieval Citadel will be completely replaced after it was discovered during consolidation works that the special tiles and metal covering were very deteriorated. Last year, extensive work began to replace all the beams that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]