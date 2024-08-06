European Investment Fund Provides Up To EUR35M Guarantees To Intesa Sanpaolo Bank For Romania SME Funding

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo Group, the leading banking group in Italy, has concluded a partnership with the European Investment Fund (EIF) that guarantees up to EUR35 million in financing for Romanian companies.