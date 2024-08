Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Becomes Shareholder In Sphera Group

Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Becomes Shareholder In Sphera Group. Metropolitan Life Pensii Private, the third largest Pillar II private pension fund in Romania by assets, after NN Pensii and AZT Viitorul Tau, has entered the shareholding structure of Sphera Group (stock symbol: SFG), the company that manages KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants locally. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]