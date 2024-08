Rompetrol Well Services Concludes Nearly EUR30M Worth Of Contracts With OMV Petrom

Rompetrol Well Services Concludes Nearly EUR30M Worth Of Contracts With OMV Petrom. Rompetrol Well Services (stock symbol: PTR), the oil services division of Rompetrol, has announced in a stock market report on August 6 the conclusion of contracts with OMV Petrom (stock symbol: SNP) whose value individually exceeds 10% of the company's net turnover for 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]