Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10mn in chicken farm

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10mn in chicken farm. Carmistin, one of the biggest players in Romania’s food industry, particularly in the meat market, invested EUR 10mn in a chicken farm located at Scornicesti, in Olt County, according to Ziarul Financiar. This is one of the largest and most modern chicken farms owned by the group, founded in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]