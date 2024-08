Romania’s retail sales gain momentum to 9.7% y/y in Q2

Romania's retail sales index gained momentum to 9.7% y/y in Q2 after the already robust 6.4% y/y advance in Q1 and confirmed private consumption's leading role in the country's economic growth this year. Retail sales had gradually lost momentum from 10.2% y/y in 2021 (post-COVID revenge