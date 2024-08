Altexpress Expects EUR2.5M Turnover in 2024, Up 50% YOY

Altexpress, the courier and e-fulfillment services company founded in 2015 by Jordanian entrepreneur Maher Tarazi in Romania, estimates it will reach EUR2.5 million turnover by yearend, up over 50% from 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]