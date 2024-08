Deltaica Seafood H1/2024 Turnover Flat from H1/2023

Deltaica Seafood H1/2024 Turnover Flat from H1/2023. Deltaica Seafood, which sells canned and prepared fish, ended the first half of this year with turnover similar with the H1/2023 level, though the company’s officials had expected growth after production capacity expansion investments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]