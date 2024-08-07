 
August 7, 2024

One United Properties residential sales and pre-sales reach EUR 123.3 mln in the first half of 2024
Aug 7, 2024

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, reports residential sales and pre-sales of EUR 123.3 mln in the first half of 2024. In H1 2024, the Group sold and pre-sold 452 apartments and commercial units with a total (...)

Crosspoint: Short-Term Rentals In Bucharest Generate Annual Revenues Of Over EUR40M Bucharest’s short-term rental market had a booming post-pandemic evolution considering that in 2023 alone, the industry generated revenues of EUR41.3 million, nearly double compared to 2019 and 46% higher than in 2022, as per the latest edition of Crosspoint Real Estate's Romania Hotel Market (...)

Romanian Startup MixRift Raises $1.6M In Pre-Seed Funding Round Romanian MixRift, a mixed reality (MR) gaming start-up, has attracted an investment of $1.6 million via a pre-seed founding round ended in just seven weeks.

Financial Supervisory Authority Approves TeraPlast Bistrita's Share Capital Increase By RON22M Tops Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (stock symbol:TRP) has announced in a stock market report that on August 7 Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) approved the prospectus regarding the issuance of new, ordinary, nominative shares in the context of the company's share (...)

Energy Ministry Signs Over RON138M Worth Of Financing Contracts For Industrial Sector Investments Romania's energy ministry has signed 27 financing contracts worth a total RON138.2 million which target investments in the local industrial sector.

Romanian Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To 6.50% A Year From 6.75% A Year Romania's central bank has decided at its Board meeting on Wednesday (August 7) to lower its benchmark interest rate to 6.50% a year from 6.75% a year, starting August 8.

Romania's central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments On August 7, 2024, the Board of the National Bank of Romania (NBR) decided to cut the monetary policy rate from 6.75% to 6.50%, effective from August 8, 2024. This decision also included lowering the lending (Lombard) facility rate to 7.50% from 7.75% and the deposit facility rate to 5.50% (...)

Romanian canoeist qualifies for 1000m single canoe semifinals, sets new Olympic record Romanian canoeist C?t?lin Chiril? managed to finish first in the men's 1000 meters single canoe event on Wednesday, August 7, qualifying for semifinals. Chiril?, 26, won the third heat on the Vaires-sur-Marne course with a time of 3:44.75, setting a new Olympic record. Frenchman Adrien Bart (...)

 


