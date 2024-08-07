One United Properties Reports EUR123M Residential Sales and Pre-Sales in H1/2024, Up 2% from H1/2023

One United Properties Reports EUR123M Residential Sales and Pre-Sales in H1/2024, Up 2% from H1/2023. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, reported residential sales and pre-sales of 123.3 million euros in the first half of 2024, up 2% from the year-earlier performance. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]