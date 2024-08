Romania reports spike in Covid-19 cases

Romania reports spike in Covid-19 cases. The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) announced that 5,370 Covid-19 cases were recorded between July 29 and August 4, an increase of 55.8% compared to the previous week. During the same interval, 13 deaths were also recorded in cases with comorbidities. A total of 1,716 of the cases (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]