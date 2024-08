Motorcycle parade honors memory of Romanian rock legend Nicu Covaci

Motorcycle parade honors memory of Romanian rock legend Nicu Covaci. Over 250 motorcyclists, some coming from Serbia, participated in a motorcycle parade on August 6 in Timi?oara, in memory rock legend Nicu Covaci, who passed away last week at the Timi?oara County Hospital. Nicu Covaci was the leader and founding member of rock band Phoenix, formed in 1962 in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]