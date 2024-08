Romania’s Via Transilvanica route glowingly featured in BBC article

Romania’s Via Transilvanica route glowingly featured in BBC article. Romania’s Via Transilvanica route was the subject of a recent BBC feature. Writer Andrew Eames glowingly describes his trip, detailing each stop along the way. Via Transilvanica, stretching along 1,400km, stitches together some of Europe's most traditional landscapes and communities with 12 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]