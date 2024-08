Competition Council Looks Into Takeover Of Toneli Holding And Toneli Eco Farms By Youssef Laoun and Toni Khoury



Romania's Competition Council is assessing the transaction through which Youssef Laoun and Toni Khoury intend to acquire Toneli Holding SA and Toneli Eco Farms SRL.