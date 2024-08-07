Romanian canoeist qualifies for 1000m single canoe semifinals, sets new Olympic record

Romanian canoeist qualifies for 1000m single canoe semifinals, sets new Olympic record. Romanian canoeist C?t?lin Chiril? managed to finish first in the men's 1000 meters single canoe event on Wednesday, August 7, qualifying for semifinals. Chiril?, 26, won the third heat on the Vaires-sur-Marne course with a time of 3:44.75, setting a new Olympic record. Frenchman Adrien Bart (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]