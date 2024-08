Report: Fewer new homes and rising prices in several cities in Romania

Report: Fewer new homes and rising prices in several cities in Romania. Over 45,000 new homes were completed last year in the most important ten regional residential markets in Romania, the biggest number of deliveries being registered in Bucharest and Ilfov, followed by Constanta, Timisoara, Cluj–Napoca and Brasov, according to a market report released by real (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]