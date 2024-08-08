Hili Properties takes full ownership of MIRO office building in Bucharest

Hili Properties takes full ownership of MIRO office building in Bucharest . Hili Properties, the real estate division of Maltese group Hili Ventures, has secured full ownership of the MIRO Office Building in Bucharest by acquiring the remaining 25% shareholding in Baneasa Real Estate SRL from Belgian developer Speedwell. This transaction, finalized on August 1, 2024, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]