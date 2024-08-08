Romanian mixed reality gaming startup raises USD 1.6 million in pre-seed round

Romanian mixed reality gaming startup raises USD 1.6 million in pre-seed round. Mixed reality (MR) gaming startup MixRift has raised USD 1.6 million in a seven-week pre-seed investment round. Outsized Ventures and Underline Ventures co-led the round, supported by SOSV, a fund that has invested in only a few gaming companies in over five years, and a number of angel (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]