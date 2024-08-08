FSA greenlights One United Properties prospectus for share capital increase that targets EUR 70 mln raise

FSA greenlights One United Properties prospectus for share capital increase that targets EUR 70 mln raise. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, announces the publication of the prospectus for the share capital increase following its approval by the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority. The Group aims to raise (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]