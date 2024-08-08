RO PM boycotts the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony after scandal in gymnastics final
Aug 8, 2024
RO PM boycotts the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony after scandal in gymnastics final .
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has decided not to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics. This decision follows what he described as a scandalous situation in the gymnastics competition where Romanian athletes were treated dishonorably. He expressed his outrage on (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]