Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
Aug 8, 2024
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book.
Romania's National Liberal Party (PNL), the junior ruling coalition partner in Romania, has spent some EUR 2 million so far in promoting a book written by party leader Nicolae Ciuc?, former Prime Minister of Romania, current Senate President and presidential candidate. This substantial (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]