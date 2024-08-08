Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing

Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing. Romania has retained its position as one of the most affordable countries in Europe for new housing, ranking third after Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece, according to the latest Deloitte Property Index. The average price for new housing in Romania was EUR 1,504 per sqm in 2023, a slight (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]