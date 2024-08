Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln

Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln. Bucharest's short-term rental market has experienced significant growth, generating over EUR 40 million in revenues last year, according to the latest Crosspoint Real Estate Hotel Market Report. By the end of 2024, the industry is projected to see a 25% year-on-year increase. In 2023, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]