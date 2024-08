ASF Approves One United Properties Prospectus for Share Capital Hike

ASF Approves One United Properties Prospectus for Share Capital Hike. The Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the prospectus of real estate developer One United Properties via which the company wants to raise EUR70 million from investors, by issuing 1,750,000,000 new shares, to fund the next business growth stage. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]