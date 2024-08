Honor Technologies 2023 Turnover Soars 249% To RON259M

Honor Technologies 2023 Turnover Soars 249% To RON259M. Honor Technologies Romania SRL, the entity held locally by Honor, a Chinese producer of smartphones, tablets and other gadgets, for 2023 reported a 249% turnover increase, to RON259.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]