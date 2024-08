Freight Carrier Sorcani Sees H1/2024 Turnover Rise 20% vs H1/2023

Freight carrier Sorcani, a company controlled by entrepreneur Mircea Barbu and founded in 1993, ended the first half of 2024 with 20% higher turnover than in the year-earlier period.