WDP Set to Add 15,000-Sqms to Metro Stefanestii de Jos Warehouse by Q3/2025. Belgian logistic spaces developer WDP will expand Metro’s warehousing capacity of Stefanestii de Jos by around 15,000 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]