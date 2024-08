BVB Group H1/2024 Net Profit Up 152% YOY To RON8.4M

The Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operator of the local capital market and a majority stakeholder in the Central Counterparty (CCP) and the Central Depository, in the first six months of 2024 generated RON8.44 million net profit at group level, 152% more than in the year-earlier period, while (...)