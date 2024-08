Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Real Estate Deal Volume in Romania Surges 131% in H1/2024, Region’s Biggest Increase

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Real Estate Deal Volume in Romania Surges 131% in H1/2024, Region’s Biggest Increase. The volume of real estate deals in Romania posted an 131% advance in the first half of this year, to EUR418 million, marking the biggest increase in the CEE region. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]