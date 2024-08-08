EXORIGO-UPOS: The e-commerce market in Romania estimated to reach 10 billion euros, by 2025

EXORIGO-UPOS: The e-commerce market in Romania estimated to reach 10 billion euros, by 2025. The e-commerce market in Romania is estimated to reach 10 billion euros, by 2025, according to the data collected by Exorigo-Upos, the Polish company that provides IT technology solutions for the retail sector. The e-commerce sector has reached approximately 7 billion euros at the end of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]