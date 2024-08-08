 
August 8, 2024

EXORIGO-UPOS: The e-commerce market in Romania estimated to reach 10 billion euros, by 2025
Aug 8, 2024

EXORIGO-UPOS: The e-commerce market in Romania estimated to reach 10 billion euros, by 2025.

The e-commerce market in Romania is estimated to reach 10 billion euros, by 2025, according to the data collected by Exorigo-Upos, the Polish company that provides IT technology solutions for the retail sector. The e-commerce sector has reached approximately 7 billion euros at the end of (...)

Luminita Runcan Appointed CEO Of OTP Bank Romania Banca Transilvania (stock symbol: TLV), the largest bank in Romania by assets, on Thursday informed the local capital market about the changes in the executive management structure of BT, namely the termination of the mandate of Deputy CEO of Luminita - Delia Runcan, starting with August 7, 2024.

Assets Of Romanian Open-End Equity Funds Grow By RON1.7B In H1/2024 vs RON1.2B For Bond Funds The assets of open-end equity funds in Romania, which have three times fewer investors than bond and fixed income funds, increased by RON1.7 billion in the first six months of 2023, compared to RON1.2 billion for bond funds, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (...)

Turkish Entek Enters Romanian Renewable Energy Market With Acquisition Of Solar Power Project From Econergy Entek Elektrik Üretimi A.?. (Entek), a company based in Türkiye and primarily engaged in the green energy sector, has acquired Romanian companies Eco Sun Niculesti S.R.L and Euromec-Ciocanari S.R.L from Israel's Econergy Group, for EUR32.9 million.

Electromagnetica Sells 11 Small Power Hydroelectric Plants For RON33.6M Electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (ELMA.RO) has announced in a stock market report on August 8 that, during an outcry auction held on August 7, it was awarded the asset consisting of 11 small power hydroelectric plants located in the hydrographic basin of River Suceava.

Poultry Investment Carries Out EUR8M Worth Of Investments In 2024 Poultry Investment, the company that owns the Puiul de Craiesti (Craiesti Chicken) brand, is launching a new range of premium chicken products from animals raised without antibiotics.

Bergenbier Ends 2023 With RON907M Turnover, Up 14% YoY Bergenbier S.A., part of Molson Coors Beverage Company group, one of the leading brewers in Romania, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON907 million, up nearly 14% from 2022.

Romanian actor among leads in Hollywood blockbuster film Borderlands Romanian actor Florian Munteanu had one of the leading roles in the Hollywood blockbuster Borderlands, alongside stars such as Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart. The Romanian actor plays the role of Krieg, the muscular protector of a wild and destructive pre-teen. The film is (...)

 


