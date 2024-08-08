Diviodent expands into retail beyond oral care and launches DailyCare.ro, a portal for natural personal care products

Diviodent expands into retail beyond oral care and launches DailyCare.ro, a portal for natural personal care products. Diviodent, one of the leading suppliers of professional solutions for dental clinics and dental care in Romania, with a turnover of 2.4 million euros last year, announces the launch of DailyCare.ro, an online store dedicated to natural personal care products. This initiative marks the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]