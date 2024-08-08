Romanian electronics retailer Altex contracts EUR 26 mln EBRD loan for new warehouse

Romanian electronics retailer Altex, owned by businessman Dan Ostahie, is set to contract a new loan of EUR 26 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to finance up to 70% of a new 55,000-square-meter warehouse in Bucharest. The loan is granted for eight years, with (...)