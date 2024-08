Bergenbier Ends 2023 With RON907M Turnover, Up 14% YoY

Bergenbier S.A., part of Molson Coors Beverage Company group, one of the leading brewers in Romania, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON907 million, up nearly 14% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]