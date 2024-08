Luminita Runcan Appointed CEO Of OTP Bank Romania

Luminita Runcan Appointed CEO Of OTP Bank Romania. Banca Transilvania (stock symbol: TLV), the largest bank in Romania by assets, on Thursday informed the local capital market about the changes in the executive management structure of BT, namely the termination of the mandate of Deputy CEO of Luminita - Delia Runcan, starting with August 7, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]