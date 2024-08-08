Assets Of Romanian Open-End Equity Funds Grow By RON1.7B In H1/2024 vs RON1.2B For Bond Funds

Assets Of Romanian Open-End Equity Funds Grow By RON1.7B In H1/2024 vs RON1.2B For Bond Funds. The assets of open-end equity funds in Romania, which have three times fewer investors than bond and fixed income funds, increased by RON1.7 billion in the first six months of 2023, compared to RON1.2 billion for bond funds, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]