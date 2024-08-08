 
August 8, 2024

Aug 8, 2024

Assets Of Romanian Open-End Equity Funds Grow By RON1.7B In H1/2024 vs RON1.2B For Bond Funds.

The assets of open-end equity funds in Romania, which have three times fewer investors than bond and fixed income funds, increased by RON1.7 billion in the first six months of 2023, compared to RON1.2 billion for bond funds, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (...)

Bucur SA Bucuresti Sells Property In Bucharest For EUR4.4M Bucur SA Bucuresti (stock symbol: BUCV), a company engrossed in selling food products, spirits and coffee, and in property lease, has informed the stock market on August 9 about the signing of a sale and purchase agreement for a building in capital Bucharest.

Raiffeisen Bank Extends Zdenek Romanek's Term As President And CEO Until Jan 31, 2029 Raiffeisen Bank Romania, the sixth largest bank in the local market by assets, has informed the capital market in a stock market report about the extension of Zdenek Romanek's mandate as President of the bank's Management Board and CEO, until January 31, 2029.

Lion Capital Buys RON20M Worth Of Shares In Grand Hotel Bucharest; Boosts Its Holding To Over 40% Alternative investment fund Lion Capital (stock symbol: LION) acquired a package of 83.35 million shares in Grand Hotel Bucharest (RCHI) on July 31, representing 10% of the share capital of the company that manages the former Intercontinental Hotel in capital city Bucharest.

Marius Moldovan Officially Takes Over As Executive President Of Transilvania Investments Alliance Transilvania Investments Alliance (stock symbol: TRANSI), one of the five financial investment companies at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with assets worth over RON2 billion, has announced in a stock market report on August 9 that Marius-Adrian Moldovan has officially taken over the role of (...)

NNDKP Assisted AAylex One With EUR20M Financing Provided By CEC Bank And Alpha Bank Romania Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has assisted AAylex One, one of the leading players in the Romanian food industry and the producer of the Cocorico brand, in connection with a EUR20 million loan facility granted by a syndicate of banks.

Romania's Central Bank Cuts Inflation Forecast To 4% For End-2024 From 4.9% Previously Romania's central bank has revised downwards its inflation forecast to 4% for the end of 2024 from its previous projection of 4.9%, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said on Friday (August 9) at the "Inflation Report, August 2024" press conference.

New Tezaur Treasury Bills to Be Available Starting Monday, August 12 Romania Finance Ministry is launching new Tezaur treasury bills starting Monday, August 12.

 


